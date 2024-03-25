Carbon Chamber Awards Business Spotlight to Komatsu Mining Corp.

The March luncheon for the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) was hosted at the Southeastern Regional Development Agency (SERDA) building on Thursday, March 21. To kick off the event, chamber member Komatsu Mining Corp. was highlighted as the business spotlight.

Komatsu’s Tanner Hackney, Ronnie Bogdin and Tom King accepted the nomination from CCCC’s Vice President, Scottie Draper.

Komatsu, formally known as Joy Global, is a fully-equipped original and rebuilder of surface and underground Joy Global products. Hackney reported that Joy began serving Carbon County in 1972, where they established a warehouse to support their customers in the west.

As business levels began to increase, customer’s expectations began to heighten as well. Joy then commenced global assignments by providing equipment to locations such as Brazil, Canada and Asia. With the inflation in sales, an addition was built on the warehouse to allow complete rebuilds as well as new builds on heavy equipment.

In 1999, Joy moved to their current location on Ridge Road in Wellington. Within the last decade, Komatsu Limited bought out Joy Global and changed their name to Komatsu Mining Corp. However, the Joy brand still lives strong. All of the equipment out of Komatsu is still branded in the “Joy orange”.

Hackney highlighted that Komatsu reached the 100th year anniversary in service in 2021, while Joy Global reached 100 years in 2019.

“Collectively, we have over 200 years of experience and knowledge in the mining industry,” shared Hackney.

Hackney also spotlighted that Komatsu has recently reached their twelfth year with no loss time accidents. To conclude, Hackney thanked the CCCC for the recognition and stated that they plan on providing the same support to the community that they have over the last 52 years.