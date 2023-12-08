Carbon Faces Union in One-on-One Meet

The Carbon swim team traveled to Roosevelt on Wednesday to face the Union Cougars. Union would end up winning the meet 204-77.

In the relays, the Lady Dinos had a nice showing, taking first in both the 200-yard relay (2:03.29) and the 400-yard free relay (4:14.34). The boys did well, grabbing a second-place finish in the 400-yard free relay (3:53.41).

For the girls, Evie Halk had an awesome race, placing first in 200-yard IM (2:46.30). Lily Flores also raced very well, emerging victorious in the 100-yard breast (1:23.75). Rounding out the first-place finishes, Ada Bradford took the 100-yard back (1:12.12).

Bradford also placed third in the 100-yard fly (1:23.19), while Alyssa Chamberlain swam hard, earning second place finishes in the 200-yard free (2:14.81) and the 500-yard free (6:22.34).

Ember Lyman had a solid day, getting a second-place finish in the 50-yard free (29.73) and third in the 100-yard free (1:08.60). Jennacie Jeffrey placed third in the 200-yard free (2:29.35) and Hadley Bower also finished third in the 50-yard free (29.80).

Onto the boys, Spencer Hepworth swam hard, placing second in the 50-yard free (27.14). Also getting a second-place finish was Cameron Jones in the 100-yard free (56.86).

Mason Engar had a productive day, getting third-place finishes in the 100-yard fly (1:05.70) and the 100-yard back (1:03.48). Logan Kranendonk snagged third place in 200-yard free (2:16.15), while Jackson Thayn also got the three spot in 100-yard breast (1:18.32).

Next up, the Carbon Dinos team will be attending an invitational in Tooele on Dec. 15.