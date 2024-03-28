Carbon Falls to a Tough Layton Christian Academy

The Dino Volleyball squad faced LCA on Tuesday night for a non-region matchup with the Eagles. LCA is having a perfect season thus far at 7-0, as Carbon would fall to them in three sets in the match.

Zeke Willson had a solid night with two aces, a kill and two blocks. Alexis Bueno finished the night with three aces, a dig and an assist. Charles Tima was a defensive anchor with five digs and a kill.

Jack Hedin served well with three aces in the match to go with a kill. Evan Lancaster finished with a kill, two digs and an assist. Kyler Orth had a couple blocks defensively and a kill. Connor Gleave finished his night with a kill, a block and a dig for the Dinos.

Carbon will face LCA again Friday on their home turf, then they will have a break before getting back on the court facing the region opponent Judge Memorial on April 9.