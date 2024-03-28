Carbon Sweeps Back-to-Back Over Delta

For the first game of the back-to-back, the Dino baseball team traveled to Delta to face the Rabbits in a region matchup. Game one started with the Dinos taking the early lead, scoring two in the first and three in the second. Delta would score a couple runs in the fourth to close the gap, making the score 5-2, in favor of the Dinos.

In the top of the fifth, Dinos bats were heating up as they scored five more in the inning, eventually getting the win, 10-2. Maizen Prichard had a solid game with a double and three RBIs. Tyrus Madsen also had a double in the game, along with a run scored. Rydge Butler had a couple RBIs and two runs scored. Michael Vigil and Cameron Vasquez also had two runners batted in each.

The Dinos pitching was solid, as Vigil pitched three innings, only allowing one hit and getting five strikeouts. Jaxon Ingram would end his two innings with four strikeouts and Trevor William threw a no-hitter in his two innings pitched.

The Rabbits traveled to Price for game two. The first two inning were scoreless until the Dinos scored a couple in the bottom of the third. Carbon would then score two runs in the fourth and fifth inning as well, eventually getting the two-game sweep, 7-1.

Peyton Molinar had a double in the game along with three RBIs. Rydge Butler also had a double in the game and two runs scored. Maizen Prichard ended with had an RBI and a run scored. Stockton Kennedy had an RBI and Paxton Falk finished the game with an RBI and a run scored.

Prichard pitched three innings, taking down four batters by strikeout. Stockton Kennedy ended with three strikeouts and Maddex Willson pitched an inning, with two strikeouts for the Dino.

The Dinos will travel to Richfield next for a region matchup on Tuesday, then they face Salem Hills and Richfield again at the end of the week.