Carbon FCCLA Students Enjoy a Busy Summer

By Lanie Anderson

Members of FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) across the district have the opportunity to compete in Regional STAR Events (Students Taking Action for Recognition). After region, students can qualify for the state competition. The top two competitors from each category at state then advance to the national conference. The Carbon School District had 11 students compete at nationals. The national sonference was in Denver, Colorado, from July 1-7.

National Awards from Mont Harmon Middle School:

Carter Abbott: Career Investigation, Silver

Kamdyn Hardy: Chapter Service Project Display, Bronze

Curtis Allen and Cameron Black: Sports Nutrition, Gold

National Awards from Helper Middle School:

Cecily Riley: Event Management, Silver

Emme Stockdale: Food Innovations, Silver

National Awards from Carbon High School

Joaquin Porras: Entrepreneurship, Silver

Ella Anderson: Event Management, Silver

Landrie Anderson and Lanie Anderson: Food Innovations, Gold, 10th in the Nation

Kaylynn Black: Promote and Publicize FCCLA, Silver

From Carbon High School, Landrie and Lanie Anderson ranked first in the State of Utah in Food Innovations. Upon competing at nationals, they took 10th place in the nation against 67 competitors. Their excitement to represent Carbon was unprecedented; they were the only competitors from our district to make Top 10!

On what can be learned from NLC and Highlights from the trip:

Joaquin Porras: “From NLC, I learned how to better compete in STAR Events. Also, I learned that I should be proud of myself for making it to Denver, even if I didn’t make the top 10. Nationals is an amazing way to network with people from all over the country. My favorite thing that we did in Denver is Cirque du Soleil; it was an incredible way to end the week at the National Leadership Conference.”

Landrie Anderson: “I learned so much about confidence, especially in leading others! Workshops, along with hands-on experience, really taught me a lot of leadership skills that I am able to bring home to Carbon. My favorite thing we did in Denver was touring the botanic gardens; it was so pretty!”

From Carbon High School, Ella Anderson was recently elected as the 2023-24 Utah State President. Not only has she qualified for Nationals in her STAR Event, she got to attend with her new title.

Ella Anderson: “I learned that Utah had over 230 attendees at the conference. I was also able to learn about Parliamentary Procedures and how to implement them throughout the year. I also was able to network with other state presidents from around the nation, as well as other state officers! My favorite memory was having the opportunity to walk the Utah state flag onto the national stage. It was an honor to represent Utah and walk with the other states that attended.”

Carbon High School has recently elected its 2023-24 officers.

President: Lanie Anderson

First Vice President: Landrie Anderson

VP of STAR Events: Kaylynn Black

VP of Finance: Dominic Alford

VP of Public Relations: Maggie Truman

VP of History: Kenzie Morgan

VP of National Programs: Nathan Weber

VP of Service: Maddox Wood-Davis

VP of Membership: Joaquin Porras