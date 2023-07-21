Carbon County Corrections Officer Named Employee of the Month

Kourtney Cox of the Carbon County Human Resources Department presented the July Employee of the Month during the commission meeting that was hosted on Wednesday evening.

This month, the honor went to Victor Turner, who was originally hired in November of 2004 and has worked for 18 years with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Turner was nominated anonymously, and Cox took time to read from the nomination.

The anonymous individual stated that they had often heard stories of true humanitarianism, and that EMS workers often do not get recognized, but corrections officers get it even less. They had nominated one such hero, as they had personal knowledge of the selfless officer.

This firsthand knowledge of Turner from the anonymous individual was that he often settled arguments and calmed situations between inmates that may otherwise end badly.

There was one particular instance that was mentioned in which there was an inmate that wished to end his life and Turner, along with officer Matt Montoya, calmed the suicidal male. Turner is known to handle these types of situations on a regular basis with understanding and non-judgment.

It was stated that Turner deserves many awards and that he is a hero. Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood spoke regarding Turner, stating that he has been a reliable employee for the county as long as the sheriff himself has been around, and that this is another example of the day-in-the-life that officers experience.