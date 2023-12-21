Carbon Fiercely Battles Cowboys

The Carbon wrestling team hosted the Grantsville Cowboys for a duel on Tuesday. In the end, the Dinos took the narrow 37-36 defeat in the hard fought battle.

Starting the night off was Ashdyn Densley, who won the first match in the 106 class by fall, scoring six points for his team. The Cowboys won a few matches after that, bringing the score to 15-6. Brax Tapia would win a hard fought decision, 13-8, giving him another win on his solid season this far. Adrian Vasquez won his match by fall in the 144 weight class as well as Preston Martinez in the 150 class by pin.

This put the score at 21-19 in favor of the Dino squad. Eleke Lang won a tough decision, 8-3, over his opponent, earning Carbon three more points in the 165 class. Gavin Fausett won by fall in his match, scoring six in the 190 class. Lastly, Jared Simmons won his bout in the 215 class by fall.

The Dinos will next travel to participate in the Braveheart Duals in Ogden at Ben Lomond High School on Dec. 28 and 29.