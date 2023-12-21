Thunderbirds Come Out Strong Against Panthers

The Pinnacle Panthers traveled to Junction, Utah to face off against the solid Piute Thunderbirds (7-1) on Wednesday. Out of the gate, Piute scored 18 points in the first quarter to Pinnacle’s nine. The same story went down in the second quarter as Piute outscored the Panthers 17-6.

The Panthers made a valiant effort in the second half, but the gap was too much. The Thunderbirds would take the win, 63-44. This loss ends a five-game win streak for the Panthers.

Cole Barton was the scoring leader with 21 points to go along with six boards, a steal and a block. Brody Howell had a nice game with five points, seven boards, three assists and a block. Riley Davis was passing the ball well to his teammates, getting five assists on the night.

Pinnacle will now have a nice holiday break to prepare for region play. They will face the Whitehorse Raiders (3-4) on Jan. 5.