Carbon Finds Success in Consolation Bracket

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

After falling in the quarterfinals of the 3A Volleyball Championship, Carbon was bumped to the consolation bracket on Thursday. The #3 Lady Dinos faced #10 Richfield on Thursday morning.

Carbon started off strong with a 25-18 win in the first set. The Lady Dinos followed that up with another victory in the second, 25-21, to take the 2-0 lead. Richfield attempted a rally in the third, but it was not enough as Carbon took the set 25-23 to sweep the game.

With the win, Carbon will next play at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday against the winner of the #4 Canyon View/#8 Delta matchup. The afternoon game will determine the fifth and seventh place finishers. Stream the game online by clicking here.