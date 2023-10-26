Emery Punches Ticket to Championship Game

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

With a trip to the 3A Volleyball Championship game on the line, Emery came out with ferocity in Thursday’s quarterfinals matchup. The #1 Lady Spartans were matched against #5 Manti in the game.

Emery showed why it is #1 right off the bat. The Black and Gold secured an easy 25-14 win in the first, followed by a 25-16 victory in the second. The Lady Spartans shut the door on Manti with a 25-17 win in the third to take the sweep.

Next up, Emery will face #2 Morgan in the championship game on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Stream the game online by clicking here.