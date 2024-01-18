Carbon Gets Big Win Over Canyon View

The Canyon View Falcons (10-5) traveled to Price on Wednesday night to face off against the Dinos. Carbon had a nice first half, trailing by two in the competitive game, 24-22.

The Dinos would have a big third quarter where they scored a big 22 points to the Falcons’ 13. Canyon View aimed for a comeback with minutes to go in the game, but the Dinos held on and closed out the game with a victory.

The final score was 58-62, with the Dinos getting their second win in region play against the third ranked team in 3A Region 12 rankings. The Dinos will look to rise in the standings with seven more region games to play in the year.

Zeke Wilson had a solid game, going five for seven from three-point land, scoring 21 points for the Dinos. He added on five boards, four assists and a block to complete a nice showing for his team.

Kahner Raby had a double-double, controlling the paint with 11 points and 12 rebounds for the night. The other big, Ryker Butler, would also score 11 points to go with his six rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Carter Warburton distributed the ball well, getting four assists and eight points. Fellow sophomore Kyler Orth had eight points for the Dinos in the complete team win for Carbon.

The North Sanpete Hawks (6-9) will travel to Carbon County on Friday for a crucial region game against the Dinos.