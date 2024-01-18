Spartans Go All Out Against the Hawks

The North Sanpete Hawks (6-9) traveled to the Spartan Center on Wednesday night to face off against Emery. The Spartans came out in the first with a 18-9 run, giving them a nice cushion for the game. The Black and Gold never gave up the momentum, cruising to a 75-40 win.

Emery was feeling loose and having some fun as Wade Stilson gave the crowd a dunk in the game, along with some full court passes. Stilson filled his stat line with an incredible six steals, four blocks, eight assists, eight rebounds and 14 points.

Zach Tuttle had a solid game as well with a consistent 75% shooting on 12 attempts, missing only three shots on the night. Tuttle added on six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Luke Justice led the team in scoring with his 21 points on 13 attempts to go with his nine assists on the night.

Mason Stilson contributed as well with eight points, five boards, two assists and a steal. Creek Sharp had a nice passing night with five dimes to go with his six rebounds and two blocks.

The Spartans improve to 4-3 in region play and 12-4 on the season. Next up, they will face the Juab Wasps (9-6), who are 2-5 in region play, on Friday night.