Carbon Girls Close to Completing Comeback

The Lady Dinos traveled to Spanish Fork to face the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles on Tuesday. The defense struggled in the second quarter, with the Eagles scoring 26 points making it 39-26 at the half. The Lady Dinos were down 56-39 at the end of the third. The team had there best defensive and offensive quarter in the fourth, though it was a little too late to pull out the comeback.

The game ended with a final score of 67-60 in favor of the Golden Eagles. Madison Orth was all over the stat board with game high 22 points, shooting 46%. She brought down eight boards, snagged away four steals and a block. Kylan Sorenson had a consistent scoring night shooting 56% for 15 points. She also added on nine rebounds and three steals. Amiah Timothy was all over the Eagles, taking the ball away eight times and adding on a block. She had a team high four assists and scored 13 points for the Dinos.

The Lady Dinos fall to 0-2 thus far on the season, with both games being close away games. Next, they play their first game at home against the 0-3 Union Cougars on December fifth, hoping to get that first win out of the way and rallying for the rest of the season.