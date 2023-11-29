Lady Spartan Receives 3A Volleyball Player of the Year

Abby Morris, Emery Spartan senior, had an incredible year on the volleyball team. She held an integral part in bringing the Spartans their first championship since 1996 in late October. The team had a great season going 29-4, ending on a nine-game win streak.

“She finished the season with over 450 kills. Abby is a hardworking player and consistently pushes herself to improve and be her best. She is also a very influential team leader both in and outside of practice and conscientiously acknowledges and supports her teammates. Abby plays with her whole heart, and it is obvious that she truly loves the game,” Said Volleyball head coach Ferd Allred.

Morris has been a key varsity player since she was a freshman, who learned from the heartbreaking 2021-22 season where the Spartans won 93% of their games, but had a tough loss in the state tournament in Union. But now, she is not only a State Champion, but will have her name represented and remembered at Emery High School as the 2023-24 3A Volleyball Player of the Year for years to come.