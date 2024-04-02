Carbon Girls Finish First at Strata Invitational

The Carbon Dinos traveled to Roosevelt for the Strata Invitational on Saturday, where they competed against eight other teams. The Dinos would get the number three spot overall as a team with 224.00 points. Ahead of them were Uintah (262.50) and Union (328.00).

The Lady Dinos scored well, getting first overall with a score of 141.00, followed by Uintah (136.00) and Richfield (134.00). In the boy’s division, Union placed first (328.00, followed by Uintah (262.50) and Carbon (224.00) in the three spot.

Starting with the Dash events, in the Girls 100m, Mia Crompton finished in fourth with a time of 13.50. Blythe Bradford (13.75) finished in eighth and Brooklyn Lowe (13.92) finished tenth. In the 200m Dash, Crompton finished third (27.72), Lowe finished fourth (27.85) and Bradford finished at eight place (28.61).

In the Boys 400m Dash, Easton Humes had a nice sprint, placing first in the event with a time of 52.10. Gianna White finished in fourth place on the girls’ side in 1:05.06.

In the Hurdle events, Mckinlie Sharp finished in fifth place for the Dinos in the 100m Hurdles (18.37). On the boys’ side, Bradley Sweeney (18.08) finished in the sixth spot, followed by Riley Palmer (18.19) and Carter Branch (18.61).

In the 300m Hurdles, Rebecca Swasey finished sixth for the girls in 52.78. For the boys’, Bradley Sweeney had a nice race, finishing third (45.06), Carter Branch (46.68) finished in the sixth spot.

For the run events, starting in the Girls’ 800m, Sophia Taylor raced well, finishing second in a time of 2:31.06. Ada Bradford finished in fifth with a 2:42.31 time. For the boys’, Evan Criddle finished in second place with a time of 2:04.53. Easton Humes (2:12.03) and Dallin Humes (2:14.70) finished at sixth and eighth, respectively.

In the 1600m distance run, Rozlyn Stowe had a solid time of 5:04.37, finishing first in the race. Following her was Sophia Taylor (5:36.39) finishing in second, Alexandra Bryner (6:17.22) finished sixth and Ellie Hanson (6:18.97) finished seventh. On the boys’ side, Dallin Humes finished in the fifth spot (4:56.61) and Michael Weber finished in eighth (5:05.55). Weber would then finish fourth in the 3200m race in 11:24.34. Ellie Hanson placed second for the girls, finishing the race in 13:19.52.

In the throwing events, Bailey Johnson finished in tenth in discus for the girls with a distance of 72-5.5. She then finished sixth in shot put, with a 28-3.75 distance. Daxtyn Mower would get tenth on the boys’ side with a 35-10.5 throw. Traxton Jewkes had a nice throw in Javelin (129-9.0), earning the seventh-place finish. Dexter Packard followed in ninth (122-0.5).

In the girls long jump event, Blyth Bradford (15-8.0) finished in second place, followed by Jordan Shorts (15-5.5) in third and Rebecca Swasey (14-9.5) in sixth. Traxton Jewkes finished in seventh for the boys (18-11.5), followed by Dexter Packard (18-4.5) finishing in eighth.

Emily Dufour did well in the girls high jump, with a jump of 4-9.0. From the boys, Jewkes would finish in fourth (5-10.0) and Carter Branch would get sixth (5-6.0).

In the relays, Carbon finished number one in the girls 4×100 (51.38) and the boys 4×400 (3:38.30). The boys would also finish first in the Sprint Medley Relay with a time of 3:49.13. Next up for the track and field team, they will be in Nephi on April 12 and Taylorsville on April 13.