Hundreds Attend The Big Easter Egg Hunt is at Cheddar Field in Castle Dale

By Julie Johansen

Castle Dale City and Eastern Utah Community Credit Union again sponsored the 2024 Big Easter Egg Hunt at Cheddar Field on Wednesday, March 27 at 6 p.m.

The word must be out about how fun it is, because starting an hour or so before, the fields at the park and baseball fields were lined with many participants. The groups divided by age were assigned different areas and Castle Dale City Councilman Joel Dorsch built the anticipation one announcement at a time until the word “GO”. At that time, hundreds of kids from zero to 16 canvass the grass areas for plastic eggs and stuffed pets.

Once the eggs were gathered and brought back to parents or helpers, they were opened and checked for prize slips. The slips were then presented to the organizers, who gave out the bigger prizes to the lucky winners. The Easter Bunny and Easter decorated billboards were also present and ready for pictures.