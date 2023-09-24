Carbon Golf Ties for Second

On Wednesday, the teams of Region 12 golf journeyed to Cedar Ridge to continue the season. Carbon continues to battle for the number one spot and was successful in tying with Richfield for second place.

Juab once again took the top spot with 320, followed by the Dinos and Wildcats with 323. Delta (329) took third place, Emery (338) came in fourth and Manti (344) finished in fifth. North Sanpete and Canyon View rounded out the scoring with 349 and 350, respectively.

Dayton King continues to impress for the Dinos, earning the top score for the day with 77. Kyler Clark followed with 80, Rydge Butler with 81 and Cole Callahan earned 85. Also swinging for Carbon were Jack Hedin (92), Cameron Vasquez (93), Cash Withers (94) and Sam Madrid (97).

For Emery, Alex Hansen swung well and earned the top score of 79. Joey Leonard and Kade Larsen tied with scores of 86, Champ Justice earned 87, and Turner Stoker ended the day with 89. Dempsey Toomer (91), Logan Riley (95) and Kage VanWagoner (98) rounded out the scoring for the Spartans.

Up next, the teams will travel to Meadow Brook for another day on the green on Sept. 27.