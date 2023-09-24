Lady Dinos Secure Second Win Against Delta

The Lady Dinos were looking for a win following a set of losses when they traveled to take on Delta on Thursday.

Though Ella Anderson struggled through first singles and fell to Delta’s Marvella Young (6-4, 6-3), that was the lone loss for the Lady Dinos in the match. They secured second and third singles, 6-4, 6-7 and 6-3, 6-2.

The winning momentum continued for Carbon throughout the doubles matches. Lyndie Richardson and Veronica Cartwright took first doubles 6-2, 6-1, Allena Ison and Emmalee Miller secured second doubles and the duo of Gianna Valdez and Ember Dalton helped secure the win with a victorious third doubles match.

The match ended with Carbon on top with a score of 5-1. Up next, Carbon (4-9) will travel to join the other teams at the Region 12 tournament match on Sept. 26 and 27.