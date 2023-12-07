Carbon High Coaches Receive Coach of the Year Honors

Two Carbon High School coaches have been recognized by state and national selection committees to receive Coach of the Year honors in their respective sports.

Allison Chamberlain, the Carbon High swim coach, was given the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) Distinguished Service Award and was selected as the 3A Coach of the Year recipient for 2023. The award was initiated in 1987 to honor individuals for their service and contributions in high school activities. Chamberlain is recognized to help publicize the values of activities and programs within Utah high schools. The UHSAA thanked Chamberlain for her passion and dedication in helping touch athletes’ lives.

The USHAA also selected Carbon High cross country coach Telisse Martak for the 2022-23 Utah Girls’ Cross Country Coach of the Year award. She was selected based on her coaching performance in the recent year as well as her lifetime community involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching. Martak was also selected as the 2022-23 Section 7 Girls’ Cross Country Coach of the Year Award. Section 7 is made up of schools from Utah, Nevada, Arizona and California.