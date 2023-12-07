Defense Improves Spartans to 4-1

The Spartans traveled to Roosevelt to face the Union Cougars on Tuesday. Emery came out with a nice defensive focus, racking up 16 steals on the night and adding on five blocks. They also shared the ball well with 17 assists on the night.

The game seemed to be over at the half as Emery led 27-11. The Spartans kept their play up in the third, only allowing two points in the entire quarter. The Emery lead was up to 41-13 as the Black and Gold let some younger athletes get some playing time. The final score ended at 54-30 in favor of the Spartans.

Luke Justice led the scoring with 15 points, going 7-11 with a 64% field goal percentage. Jace Frandsen also did well, scoring 11 points with a 67% field goal percentage. Zack Tuttle had a nice night on both sides. He scored nine points, shooting 50%, and kept his hands active with three steals.

Mason Stilson did well on the dimes with six assists on the night and was relentless on defense with five steals. Wade Stilson also brought some intensity on defense with four steals and three blocks. Everyone did their part to secure a road win.

Next up, the Spartans will face the 1-4 Morgan Trojans at home on Friday, which will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. online at etvnews.com/livesports.