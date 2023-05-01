Carbon High Drama Presents “Clue” the Play

Carbon School District Press Release

Carbon High School’s drama program is currently hosting its spring play. This year’s production is “Clue.” The production is running April 26 through May 1 in the Carbon High School auditorium beginning at 7 p.m.

Opening night saw a great turnout in support of the actors and the program. Set in Body Manor, the production has a “Great Gatsby” or 1920’s era feel. The talented cast elicited many laughs from, and sparked a true connection to, the audience.

Community members are encouraged to attend the final presentation of the play for a good time and to support the many amazing students at Carbon High School.