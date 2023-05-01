Freshman Rozlyn Stowe Breaks School Record

Photo Courtesy of Carbon High Track & Field

A trek to Delta did little to slow down freshman Rozlyn Stowe as she broke the Carbon High School record in the girls’ 800 meter race on Saturday. Her time of 2:16.68 was good enough to break the record and earn first place at the Delta Invitational.

Stowe did not stop there, however. She also topped the podium in the 1600, taking first with a time of 5:08.30. Her impressive finishes helped the Lady Dinos to second place at the invite, just behind North Summit.

Haley Garrish also reached the top of the podium with her first-place finish in discus. She coupled that with a fourth-place finish in discus. In addition, Amiah Timothy placed in the field events as she finished eighth in long jump.

The Lady Dinos also did well in the distance races. Lindsie Fausett and Ambree Jones took first and second in the 3200 meter while Sophia Taylor took fourth in the 1600 meter. Taylor also placed in the 800 meter with a sixth-place finish.

Continuing, Mia Crompton took third in the 100 meter while Kinlee Lewis finished fourth in both the 100 meter and the 300 meter hurdles. In the 400 meter, Gianna White, Emma Bowman and Rebecca Swasey kept the pack tight as they finished eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.

Team efforts continued to pay off in the 4×100 as the Lady Dinos took first. Carbon also took second in the 2-2-4-8 and third in the 4×100. The team ended the day with 100 points. North Summit took first with 138.5 points while host Delta finished third with 89.

On the boys’ side, Easton Humes secured a first-place finish for the Dinos as he topped the podium in the 400 meter. He also took fourth in the 800 meter. Braxton Ware impressed in the distance races as he took first in the 3200 meter and third in the 1600 meter.

Garrett Black and Sean Stomness finished just behind Ware in eighth and ninth in the 1600 meter. In the 3200 meter, Colin Fausett took seventh while Black placed again as he finished fifth in the 300 meter hurdles. Justus Clark also added to the Dinos’ score sheet as he finished seventh in the 110 meter.

On the field, Traxton Jewkes continued his sophomore campaign with a third-place finish in high jump. Bradley Wood took fifth in shot put while Jared Bryson finished seventh in javelin. Ethan Prettyman rounded out the scoring on the field with a ninth-place finish in the long jump.

The Dinos took first again in the 2-2-4-8. The team also took third in the 4×400 and sixth in the 4×100. The effort was good enough for third place for the Dinos with 71 points. Carbon was just behind Manti with 72 points while Delta took the invite with 110 points.

Up next, Carbon will travel to Provo for the BYU Invitational on May 5 and 6.