Carbon Hosts Drill Showcase *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Drill team invited multiple dance groups from around the county to their annual Drill Showcase performance. The dancers that performed were the Dragerton Dancers Supremes, Dance Technica and Encore Dance Studio, as well as the Carbon Cheer squad.

“I am so proud of this team and am so grateful for how well they worked together this year,” stated Head Coach, Taylor Loveland. “They are a great example of hard work and determination. They made this year so much fun and memorable for all of us coaches.”