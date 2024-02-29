Secret Samaritan Ends February on a Positive Note

To wrap up the month of February, the Secret Samaritan program of Price gave back to yet another community member. This time around, Lyndon Gardner was chosen from the list of nominations.

Gardner is the father of three daughters and one son and is the husband of 51 years to his wife, Shauna. Per his nomination, he is an amazing father that spent his entire life working very hard to provide for his family. Gardner worked as a coal miner while also taking on various jobs as-needed to provide.

Gardner has a very strong faith in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and has lived his life serving others due to his beliefs and faith. He is a man that would drop anything to help a person in need, putting their needs above his own. He has spent many years as a caregiver for his wife and one of his daughters, while also helping his sister take care of his parents.

He has experienced great loss in his life, losing two different siblings, his in-laws and his son. Gardner and his family have been working hard to earn money to give his son a headstone and while fundraising, Gardner lost his wife as well.

“Despite losing some of the most important people in his life and struggling to pay for the things he needs, Lyndon keeps going and tries to stay positive,” his nomination stated. “I don’t know a stronger man than him.”

Through this recognition, Gardner was chosen to be blessed by the program. This happened on Friday, Feb. 23, when Gardner was gifted with gift cards and a gift certificate for a car repair, as he had been put in the position where he needed to borrow a vehicle for some time.

Do you know of someone who could use help? If so, please send a nomination application to Nick Tatton, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501 or email nickt@priceutah.net. In the application, please include the following: the nominee’s name, address, telephone number and your relationship with the nominee.

It should also be included why you are nominating this person and specific details on this person’s needs. Please list at least two additional people that are familiar with the person’s needs that can be contacted, including their names, telephone numbers and/or email addresses. Please list your name, address, telephone number and/or email address as well.

Secret Samaritan appreciates anyone who wants to assist its efforts by making donations. Those who wish to donate can do so by sending the donation to: Southeast Utah Community Development Corporation (CDC), Attention: Secret Samaritan Charity Program, PO Box 893, Price, UT 84501