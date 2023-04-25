Carbon Hosts Eastern Utah Championship

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

Teams from throughout the region gathered in Price on Friday to participate in the annual Eastern Utah Championship. All of the local schools flocked to Carbon as well, and their respective results are listed below.

Carbon

Mia Crompton took first in the 400 with Gianna White in third and Rebecca Swasey in sixth. Crompton, later on, finished in first again in the 200. Rozlyn Stowe ended in first place in the 800 with Sophia Taylor in third and Ada Bradford in sixth. Stowe also came in second place in the 1600 followed by Taylor in seventh and Ambree Jones in eighth.

Kinlee Lewis took second in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles. Meanwhile, Haley Garrish came in second in shot put and discus as did Jordan Shorts in the long jump. Lewis ended in third in the high jump as well.

In the 3200, Jones, Lindsie Fausett and Taylor came in fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Lastly, Mclain Lowe took eighth in the 100. The Lady Dinos finished in second place overall with 133 points. Uintah was the top girls’ team with 153 points.

In the boys’ events, Easton Humes took first in the 400 and third in the 800. Braxton Ware came in first in the 3200 and second in the 1600 with Garrett Black in eighth in the latter. In discus, Bradley Wood ended in second. Wood would later take third in shot put.

In addition, Traxton Jewkes took sixth in the high jump. Ethan Prettyman ended in eighth in the 100 while Brendan Jensen came in eighth in javelin. Carbon finished in third place as a team with 64.5 points. Union (154.3) took first with Uintah (142.3) in second.

Emery

The Lady Spartans’ freshman class shined on Friday. Molly Christiansen came in second in the 400 as did Megan Stilson in the high jump. Carlie Hurst took fourth in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the 100 hurdles.

Meanwhile, Addy Guymon came in fifth in the 800 and Addie Hurst came in sixth in the 1600. Alexis McArthur finished in fifth in shot put while KaBree Gordon finished sixth in the long jump. The Lady Spartans took fifth with 41 points.

The boys’ team also took fifth with 49 points. Matt Olsen picked up in a big win in the high jump, taking first. Camdon Larsen finished in second place in the 3200 with Dillan Larsen in sixth.

Olsen and Jack Christiansen ended in fourth in the 110 hurdles and 400, respectively. Olsen would also later take fifth in the 300 hurdles. Larsen came in seventh in the 1600 while Mason Hurdsman came in eighth in the 800.

Green River

Jenilee Keener took second in javelin, third in discus and sixth in shot put. Keener scored all 17 of Green River’s points to take ninth as a team.

Pinnacle

Heather Kerr took eighth in javelin. The Lady Panthers finished in 14th with one point.

The teams will next meet at Emery on Tuesday.