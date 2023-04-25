Region 23 Comes to Price

Photo Courtesy of Kole Hunt

Monticello, Green River and Pinnacle met on the course in Price on Thursday afternoon. Jarrett Guerrera maintained his low 90s score with a 92 round. It was a tough day on Abby Erwin, though, who shot a 126.

For Pinnacle, Avree Atwood shot a 90 to lead the way. She was followed by Jostyn McLean (121), Darolani Motte (122), Cole Barton (123), Ryver Cammans (125), Dominick Vigil (128), Jaxon Cranford (132), Karder Anderson (133), Gracie McDonald (142) and Felicia Ortega (151).

Up next, the region will move to the Hideout on Friday.