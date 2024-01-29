Carbon Hosts Last Chance Invitational

The Carbon swim team hosted 11 other teams, including the Emery Spartans, for the Last Chance Invitational on Saturday at the Desert Wave Pool.

For the first individual event of the day, Carbon’s Mia Crompton earned a fourth-place finish (2:18.73) in the 200-yard free. Ellie Hanson, also from Carbon, finished in the seventh spot (2.22.23). On the boy’s side, fellow Dino Cameron Jones had a nice race, getting the third-place position with a time 2:01.03. In the girls’ 200 yard IM, Carbon’s Evie Halk had a nice swim, getting third place in the event with a time of 2:40.59.

Alyssa Chamberlain received the first-place finish in the 50-yard free (26.35) as 48 competitors swam in the event. Emery’s Jessie Childs (29.50) would place in the ninth position and her teammate, Illyria Mason (30.53), would finish 11th. Spencer Hepworth (26.65) finished 11th as well on the boys’ side for Carbon.

Carbon’s Mason Engar finished in the number one spot in the 100-yard fly event with an impressive time of 59.61. For the girls, Dino Lily Thayn would take the sixth spot with a time of 1:17.40.

In the boys’ 100-yard free, Emery had a couple top 10 finishes. Kade Larsen (56.06) would take the sixth spot, while teammate Trek Petersen (57.05) earned the eighth spot. Carbon’s Mia Crompton (1:02.30) placed sixth and her teammate, Hadley Bower (1:04.18), placed eighth.

The Carbon boys shined in the 500-yard free as Cameron Jones (5:33.36) swam hard, getting him the second-place finish. Bracken Hanson (5.56.06) had a solid swim as well, earning the fifth-place position.

Alyssa Chamberlain would get her second first-place finish of the day in the 500-yard free with a time of 5:57.67. Her teammates wouldn’t be far behind, with Ellie Hanson (6:33.25) and Maya Bower (6:33.37) getting the fourth and fifth place finishes, respectively.

Ada Bradford (1:10.12) had a nice race in the 100-yard back, placing second in the event, while fellow Dino Evie Halk (1:13.69) would get the sixth-place finish. James Tullis (1:06.72) of Carbon placed in the eighth spot for the boys.

Carbon’s Lily Flores had a great race in the 100-yard breast (1:24.11), getting the third-place finish in the event. Her teammate, Lillian Seeley, finished in the sixth spot (1:25.99). On the boy’s side, Mason Engar would have another strong swim, placing fourth (1:10.82) for the Dinos. Emery’s Trek Peterson (1:12.24) placed sixth in the event, while Carbon’s Jackson Thayn (1:16.29) and Spencer Hepworth (1:17.07) would place eighth and 10th, respectively.

In the relays, the Lady Dinos’ squad of Hadley Bower, Mia Crompton, Ada Bradford and Alyssa Chamberlain had a great showing, earning the win in the 200-yard free relay (1:53.39). They would also get a third-place finish in the 400-yard free relay (4:13.70). The other Carbon squad with Ada Bradford, Evie Halk, Lily Thayn and Kanyon Christensen also had a nice race in the 200-yard medley, placing third (2:12.51).

The Lady Dinos would end up placing first overall at the home invitational, scoring 394 points for Carbon. The Lady Spartans would get the eighth-place finish, scoring 68 points. For the boys, Carbon placed fourth with 231 points and Emery finished seventh with 99 points.

Both teams will now prepare for the regional swim competition this week, followed by the state competition on Feb. 16 and 17 at Brigham Young University.