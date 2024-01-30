Green River Holds Off Bryce Valley for the Win

The Bryce Valley Mustangs (4-13) traveled to Green River on Saturday to face the Pirates (12-5) in a non-region game. The first quarter had both teams struggling to find the basket, with a score of 10-7 in favor of the Mustangs.

The second quarter brought Ryker Meadows scoring down low to start the Pirates’ run. Luis Hernandez would then knock down a beautiful shot from the corner three. Moments later, he would score again with a turnaround jumper from mid-range.

With three minutes left in the half, Raul Mendoza had a nice step inside, followed by a close range shot for two. Jarrett Guerrera would then hit a shot from three point land, with a nice find from Jason Hernandez, to give them the lead.

On the other end, Luis Hernandez would get the steal and go coast to coast for a layup. The Pirates would then force another turnover from the Mustangs on the next possession.

Raul Mendoza had a nice assist, splitting defenders and finding Luis Hernandez for another score. After a timeout, Mendoza would get the rebound and take the ball full court for another Pirates’ basket, giving Green River the lead at the half, 28-21.

In the third quarter, Mendoza started off with a nice layup with a bounce pass assist by Jason Hernandez. Then, off of a missed basket by the Mustangs, Luis Hernandez found Ryker Meadows for an and-one layup on the other end.

After a quick turnover, Mendoza would score once again for his squad, giving the Pirates an eight-point lead. Luis Hernandez made a nice play down low, swaying through the defense for a layup of his own.

With 20 seconds left in the quarter, Jason Hernandez had a steal and found Luis Hernandez on the other end for two. On the very next possession, Jason Hernandez would get another steal, but this time he would score on his own, ending the third with an 11-point lead.

The Pirates would end up shutting out the Mustangs in the fourth, holding them to just six points, giving the Pirates their 12th win of the season with a 49-42 score.

Next up for Green River, the team will face the Monticello Buckaroos (5-11) on their home court. Then, on Saturday, Monument Valley (5-13) will come to town, with the Pirates hoping to stay undefeated in region.