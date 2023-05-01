Carbon Hosts Region 12 Teams

Region 12 golf teams met at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course on Thursday afternoon for a match-up, fighting through a windy day.

Richfield continued to prove its mettle, lengthening its region lead with a score of 348. The top swinger for the team was Shelby Gardner with 82, followed by Mia Lewis at 87, Brielle Jolley at 89 and Char Paulsen at 90.

Carbon’s team trailed Richfield with a final score of 381. The Dinos with impressive swings were Carley West (90), Grace Simms (92), Savanna Rasmussen (96) and Paige Scovill (103).

Emery came in third with a final score of 408, followed by Canyon View with 454. Spartan golfers that contributed were Kimber Gilbert at 87, Cheyenne Bingham at 105, Claire Lindsey with 106 and Aspen Jensen at 110.

Finally, Canyon View had Taylie Topham (101), Kaydence Lake (107), Faith Shortt (120) and Izabell Wharton (126) working hard for them.

Region 12 golf teams will now look to regionals, which are set to take place on Tuesday, May 2 at Palisades.