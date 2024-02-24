Carbon Loses a Heartbreaker in State Tournament

The Lady Dinos faced rival team the Richfield Wildcats on Friday night, for the Semifinals matchup in the state tournament.

Madison Orth had a nice first quarter scoring and completing on two different and-one opportunities. Both teams were bringing intense defenses, for a low scoring 10 points for the Dinos and the Wildcats.

Starting off the second quarter, Amiah Timothy would fin Kylan Sorenson on the wing, as she knocked down her first three of the game. On the next Dino possession Jacie Jensen shook her defender and found Sorenson again, this time hitting a three from the top of the key.

Richfield retaliated with a three of their own, tying the game at 16 with five minutes left in the half. They would then go on a bit of a run scoring nine unanswered points. Jensen blocked the drought with a nice stop and pop shot from beyond the arc. She would score again on the next possession with a nice drive inside, ending the half trailing the Wildcats, 21-27.

Richfield put up seven points quickly beginning the second half, before the Dinos had to call a timeout to stop the run. Orth scored with a nice euro-step inside, hoping to spark the Dino offense. Timothy would also get a couple scores down low scoring the next four for Carbon.

Carbon would end the third with the score of 36-44, as the hometown teams headed into the final quarter of the game. Orth scored on a nice driving short range shot over her defender to start the scoring for the Dinos.

The score was 48-42 with three minutes remaining in the game, Jacie Jensen would put up another stop and pop three-pointer, bringing the lead to just three. Following the shot, Richfield retaliated with a two down low.

The Dinos trailed by five with 30 seconds left in the game, Madison Orth hit a huge three for Carbon, bringing the lead to just two points with 15 seconds remaining. Richfield would be fouled after the inbound, making both free throws.

The final shot wouldn’t fall for the Dinos as time would expire and bring the Lady Dinos state champion hopes to an end. Madison Orth led the team with 18 points, four steals and three blocks. Amiah Timothy ended her night with 13 points, three assists and two steals. Jacie Jensen scored 10 for the Dinos as well as five rebounds and a steal. Kylan Sorenson finished with six points, five rebounds with a couple three-pointers.

Carbon will face off against the Grantsville Cowboys on Saturday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. Broadcast live on etvnews.com.