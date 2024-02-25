Spartans Cannot Complete Comeback in Consolation Game *Photo Gallery*

During state championship weekend, the Emery Spartans had an afternoon game on Saturday to face fellow Region 12 school, the Manti Templars. Emery split games with Manti during the regular season.

Starting out the third matchup between the two teams, Manti would get out to a great start, scoring ten in the first few minutes. After a last second shot by Manti, the Templars lead would grow to nine after the first quarter, 17-8.

In the second, Manti started with a 8-0 run, as Emery couldn’t get a shot to fall half way through the quarter. The quarter would go back and forth, with the Templars holding onto the lead at the break, 31-20.

Creek Sharp would start the second half off with a couple scores down low for the Spartans. Luke Justice had a nice offensive board, converted into points as Manti’s lead grew to 19 halfway through the third. Zack Tuttle made a nice move, finishing with a mid-range jumper.

Tuttle and Justice would both get another score, followed by Wade Stilson hitting a three-pointer from beyond the arc. Mason Stilson had a nice coast to coast score, followed by a tough contested shot, made by Justice.

The score was 54-43 at the end of the third quarter. Mason Stilson started off the fourth with a big shot from three-point land, followed by two more from Tuttle and a big three-pointer by the big man. The lead was at nine points for Manti, with five minutes remaining in the game.

The Templars shots were still falling, as time dwindled down, but the Spartans brought it back within six points with two minutes remaining. After multiple trips to the free throw line for Manti, Mason Stilson hit a big three for the Spartans.

Justice and Tuttle would both score again, bringing the lead to only four points, with 45 seconds remaining in the game. Manti would play solid defense, forcing a turnover and eventually ending the game.

The final score was 78-72, with Manti getting the fifth-place spot in the state tournament and Emery falling to sixth.

Tuttle had a great game, scoring 25 points for Emery. He also had a few steals and five rebounds. Justice finished the game with 19 points, getting 12 by way of three-pointers. Mason Stilson had 13 points, three assists and a steal for the Spartans.

Wade Stilson recorded nine points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Sharp ended the game with six points and a few assists, bringing the Spartans fantastic season to an end.