Carbon Makes the Cut, ‘Cats Take State

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Oquirrh Hills played host to the 3A State Golf Championship last week. Both Carbon and Emery made it to state, but only the Dinos advanced to the second day.

Carbon finished eighth overall with a 812 combined score. Richfield was a cut above the rest, scoring 674. Meanwhile, Morgan (732) took second with Judge Memorial (734) in third. The Spartans ended in 13th place after missing the cut.

Individually, Savanna Rasmussen tied for 14th with a 188 score. Full results can be found here.