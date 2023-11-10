Carbon Marching Band Reaches a New High Note

Carbon High School’s band and color guard packed the school district board room on Wednesday evening as the members were recognized for bringing home the state champion title.

To start off November on a high note, the band traveled to St. George to compete in the 3A Marching Band State Championship. The band was able to secure the title as well as the outstanding music performance award, the outstanding visual award and the caption awards.

“Everyone one of these students have a role in the band. Everyone performs and relies on each other,” said band director Adam Cunningham. “We are proud of these kids.”

Cunningham expressed that this is the first state championship the band has brought home since beginning the program in 2015. Each year, the band has progressed and worked through the growing pains.

“We are so proud of all of you,” concluded Superintendent Mika Salas. “The dedication is just impressive, so thank you all so much.”