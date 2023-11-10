Carbon School Board Recognizes State Champion Runner

After securing the individual 3A Cross Country Championship for her second year in a row, Carbon High School’s sophomore Rozlyn Stowe was recognized during the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday.

The state championship race was held in Salt Lake City in the end of October. With a surge of speed in the second mile, Stowe was able to leave her competition in the dust, finishing the race at 17:45.4, over 30 seconds faster than the second place finisher and her finishing time last year.

“We are so thrilled for you,” said Carbon School District Superintendent Mika Salas. “You just represent yourself, your family and the school district so well.”

Stowe has now been invited to nationals to race in the girls’ championship race in Tempe, Arizona on Nov. 18.

“We hope you feel the community support,” said Superintendent Salas. “We are all just rooting for you. There is no pressure. We are just so happy for you.”