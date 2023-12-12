Carbon Masonic Temple Rededicates 100-Year Cornerstone

The Carbon Masonic Temple hosted a 100-year cornerstone rededication ceremony on Saturday. The community was invited to the temple that day to celebrate.

The morning began with an open house at 9 a.m. Following, at 10:30 a.m., the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony. This was accompanied by the rededication ceremony at 11 a.m.

The cornerstone of the Carbon Masonic Temple was laid on Dec. 17, 1923. The four tasked with laying the cornerstone were LeRoy Aylmer McGee, MW Grand Master; Clarence Newton Orr, Worshipful Master; Arthur Walton Dennison, Senior Warden; and Oliver Kidd Clay, Junior Warden.

On Saturday, the cornerstone was rededicated by Travis Michael McGuire, MW Grand Master; Daniel Lawrence Hamilton, Worshipful Master; Jeffery Allen Smith, Senior Warden; and Sean Troy Carmichael, Junior Warden.

Following the rededication ceremony, the community was invited to a fundraiser luncheon to cap off the festivities and celebrate 100 years of the Carbon Masonic Temple.