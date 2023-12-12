Pinnacle Girls Struggle Late

On Friday, the Lady Panthers traveled to Lehi to face the UMACW Marauders at Camp Williams. Pinnacle played well in the first half, outscoring their opponents 22-15. In the second half, however, the ball couldn’t find the bottom of the net in a hard night of shooting. The Lady Panthers stayed competitive until the last moments of the game, but UMACW took the 39-35 victory.

Jostyn McLean was the leading scorer on the night with 14, also snagging a whopping 23 rebounds. She also had a block and a steal on the night. Heather Kerr scored eight points for the Lady Panthers. She also was solid in the paint with three blocks, snagging away a steal. Kaydence Romero shared the ball well with four assists and two steals while Carolina Vasquez had a consistent six points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The team will have a chance to avenge itself this Thursday at the Panther Classic, playing at noon. They will also face Wayne and Merit Preparatory Academy in the tournament. The Panther Classic will be held at Pinnacle High School for three days, hosting a number of teams for both the boys’ and girls’ squads.