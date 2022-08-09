Carbon Medical Hosts Grand Opening for Price Clinic

Carbon Medical Service celebrated the grand opening of its Price Clinic with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday afternoon. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce brought its iconic gold scissors and blue ribbon to celebrate the expansion.

For 70 years, Carbon Medical Service has been serving residents in Carbon and Emery counties. Improvements and expansions have been plentiful in recent years. In addition to the new Price Clinic, Carbon Medical Service has a new building in Sunnyside, along with upgrades and additions at the Helper Clinic.

“Now, we are proud to add this location in Price to serve our patients here for their medical and behavioral health services,” the clinic shared. “The Price Clinic has been open for over a year, but with COVID, we though we better wait to celebrate.”

The clinic is a non-profit, federally-qualified community health center. As a community health center, patients who qualify are billed on a sliding fee for a discounted rate. Carbon Medical Service also accepts Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance.

Monday also marked the beginning of National Health Center Week, an occasion that is cause for celebration at Carbon Medical. In addition to the ribbon cutting in Price, the Sunnyside Clinic will celebrate on Tuesday with snowcones, free school supplies for local children and free back-to-school haircuts. Community members are invited to the event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A similar celebration is scheduled for Wednesday at the Helper Clinic, also from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Helper and Sunnyside clinics are also offering back-to-school sports physicals all week by appointment. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Carbon Medical Service at (435) 888-4411.

Continuing the festivities, the community is invited to celebrate Carbon Medical Service’s 70th anniversary on Sept. 17. The celebration will begin at 5:30 pm. at the Carbon County Event Center. The event will feature food vendors, free bounce houses, a movie and more.

“We are inviting the community to come and celebrate with us,” shared Carbon Medical Service.