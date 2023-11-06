Carbon Monoxide Incident Claims 2 Lives

First responders were dispatched to a possible carbon monoxide poisoning on Saturday evening. According to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched at approximately 9 p.m. that evening to a remote area in northwest Carbon County.

Responders from the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Helper Fire Department and Carbon County Ambulance arrived on scene, discovering four individuals. Two of these individuals were pronounced dead on scene, while two others were airlifted to hospitals for specialized treatment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family at this difficult time,” the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office shared in a statement.

The exact cause of the carbon monoxide incident and the names of the four individuals have not yet been released.