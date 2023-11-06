Carbon Marching Band Wins State Title

CHS Press Release

The Carbon High School Band and Color Guard traveled down to St. George last Friday and brought home the 3A Marching Band State Championship. This title follows last year’s finish as the 3A state runner-up. The band has had its best season to date since joining the competitive marching band circuit back in 2015. Throughout the 2023 season, the group has never experienced less than a top three finish, consistently performing alongside bands from Utah, Nevada, and Idaho. Finishing behind the Dinos were Delta High School and Canyon View High School, placing second and third place respectively. While taking home the championship trophy, the group also found success in the caption awards. Carbon won the Outstanding Music Performance award that goes to the band with the highest music score. The Dinos also won the Outstanding Visual Performance caption which is awarded to the band with the highest visual score.

Last December, Band Director Adam Cunningham, with his Assistants Chris Sweeney, Marcos Navarro and Color Guard Coach Heather Arrieta started planning for the next marching band season. They had to find a field show that would appeal to an audience, as well as motivate the kids that would be learning drill, memorizing, and performing the music for many months. There is a lot that goes into picking the right combination of music, costumes, and marching drill. But, when it all comes together and all of the pieces fit, magic happens and the group experiences great success. This past season has been a good example of that magic. The four adults worked very hard preparing all of the logistics of the show and once the show was taught, they took a step back and the band’s student leaders took over. Drum Majors Spencer Hepworth, Abby Anderson, and Bradley Sweeney serve a big role in running practices, working the marching basics, and making sure all of the band members know their parts. Along with Band Colonel Zac Gregersen and Lieutenant Colonel Erin Martin, these student leaders ensure that each member knows they are important, keeps improving, and has the proper equipment needed for the production. In the Color Guard section, Captain Brooklyn Jenson and her Lieutenants Taicy Sanderson and Sophie Arrieta molded a group with many brand new members into a championship squad that earned multiple Color Guard Caption wins. Carbon’s band leadership resembles military leadership, all with roles and responsibilities that when each works well together, the whole band finds great success. Seventy members strong, the band and color guard battled cold temperatures, early morning hours, great excitement, and plenty of nerves to perform at their very best and bring home a state championship.