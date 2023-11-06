Carbon Marching Band Wins State Title

CHS Press Release
The Carbon High School Band and Color Guard traveled down to St. George last Friday and brought home the 3A Marching Band State Championship. This title follows last year’s finish as the 3A state runner-up. The band has had its best season to date since joining the competitive marching band circuit back in 2015. Throughout the 2023 season, the group has never experienced less than a top three finish, consistently performing alongside bands from Utah, Nevada, and Idaho. Finishing behind the Dinos were Delta High School and Canyon View High School, placing second and third place respectively. While taking home the championship trophy, the group also found success in the caption awards. Carbon won the Outstanding Music Performance award that goes to the band with the highest music score. The Dinos also won the Outstanding Visual Performance caption which is awarded to the band with the highest visual score.
Last December, Band Director Adam Cunningham, with his Assistants Chris Sweeney, Marcos Navarro and Color Guard Coach Heather Arrieta started planning for the next marching band season. They had to find a field show that would appeal to an audience, as well as motivate the kids that would be learning drill, memorizing, and performing the music for many months. There is a lot that goes into picking the right combination of music, costumes, and marching drill. But, when it all comes together and all of the pieces fit, magic happens and the group experiences great success. This past season has been a good example of that magic. The four adults worked very hard preparing all of the logistics of the show and once the show was taught, they took a step back and the band’s student leaders took over. Drum Majors Spencer Hepworth, Abby Anderson, and Bradley Sweeney serve a big role in running practices, working the marching basics, and making sure all of the band members know their parts. Along with Band Colonel Zac Gregersen and Lieutenant Colonel Erin Martin, these student leaders ensure that each member knows they are important, keeps improving, and has the proper equipment needed for the production. In the Color Guard section, Captain Brooklyn Jenson and her Lieutenants Taicy Sanderson and Sophie Arrieta molded a group with many brand new members into a championship squad that earned multiple Color Guard Caption wins. Carbon’s band leadership resembles military leadership, all with roles and responsibilities that when each works well together, the whole band finds great success. Seventy members strong, the band and color guard battled cold temperatures, early morning hours, great excitement, and plenty of nerves to perform at their very best and bring home a state championship.
The band’s show theme this year was “Against All Odds”, featuring “The Phoenix” by Fall Out Boy, “Uprising” by Muse, and “Viva La Vida” by Cold Play. Many from our community and around the state had several opportunities to hear the group perform as the marching band participated in parades, community events, football games, as well as the competition circuit. Most notably, the Carbon band joined with Emery High’s band program to perform in the Days of ’47 Parade in July. Sharing performances with Emery High School is always a highlight and a fun experience for the Carbon band students.
In the middle of the season, the Carbon Band learned of Carbon High and Carbon Band alum Judy Marinoni Cobb’s health battle. While the group and Mrs. Cobb were unable to connect in person, the band was able to video different activities and send them, along with a care package, to Cobb as a way to show support. Mrs. Cobb has inspired the group and helped push them to do their very best in all of their efforts. In turn, the band donned purple ribbons and bracelets as a physical way to show love and support to Mrs. Cobb. On October 28th, the band dedicated its annual Parent/Community Night to Cobb and live streamed the event, so Cobb and her family could join in on the festivities. Mrs. Cobb and her family have been cheering on the band every step of the way through email and social media. The band has received these messages and each one has inspired them and helped them work even harder.
On Saturday, when the band returned home from the State Competition, they were treated to an escort into town by police, fire rescue and other emergency responders. Waiting at the school to welcome the group were many student and teacher groups, family, and community members. The band is greatly appreciative to Carbon County and Price City and our amazing police, fire rescue, and emergency responders for the wonderful escort. The community came out in force to welcome the band and color guard kids home, and it truly made the group feel very special. The band wishes to thank all involved in planning such an incredible event.
The band wishes to thank its sponsors for their support: Harold and Joyce Cunningham, the Bryner family, the Carbon High Track and Field team, and Judy Marinoni Cobb and family. The group also appreciates the support of Carbon High’s administration, faculty, and staff. The band wishes to remind our communities’ students and parents that next year’s show is just around the corner. In February, the group will be looking for any eighth – eleventh grade students with musical interests to check out the award-winning program. If you wish to join the band and color guard and help them defend their state championship next season, please contact band director Adam Cunningham (cunninghamad@carbonschools.org) for more information.