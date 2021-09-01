Carbon Performs at Powder Mountain

ETV News stock photo by Angie Harker, Selective Vision

In the middle of August, the Carbon mountain bike team was back on the course to start its season. The opening race took place on Powder Mountain, where the Dinos’ skill was on full display.

Boyd Bradford and Nathan Engar finished first and second, respectively, in the JV A Boys’ D2 race. Dylan Emerson was close behind, finishing in ninth.

In the JV B Boys’ D2 race, Russell Seeley took third overall. Carbon filled up the positions just outside the top 10. Max McCourt ended in 12th, Spencer Tullis 13th, Sean Stromness 15th and Ryu West 16th.

Even the youngsters performed well. Tacoma Smith toped his race in the Intermediate 8th Grade Boys’ division while Garrett Murray did the same in the Beginner 8th Grade Boys’ division.

The next race will be here in Price on Sept. 4.