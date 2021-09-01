Greenhalgh Takes First in Multi-State Championships

By Michelle Slaughter

Four local youth, Jantz Greenhalgh, Ashlyn Slaughter, Cheyanne Slaughter and Jeremiah Ison, represented Utah at the 2021 NASP Open and Championship Tournament held June 10-12 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A total of 2,092 archers from 33 states competed in the archery tournament.

Ashlyn, Cheyanne and Ison shot in the Bullseye Open Tournament. Ashlyn shot a 268, which ranked her fourth in sixth grade girls, while Ison shot a 278, which ranked him sixth in 11th grade boys. Cheyanne shot a 289 that ranked her fourth for high school girls and qualified her for the championship tournament. At the championship tournament, Cheyanne shot a 266, which ranked her 29th of 10th grade girls.

Greenhalgh shot in both the Bullseye and IBO 3D Championship Tournaments. Greenhalgh brought it all home by shooting a 285 in Bullseye and a 280 in IBO 3D, taking first place in both the Bullseye and IBO 3D Championship Tournaments for fifth grade boys. Greenhalgh was awarded a championship bow and targets for his first place finishes.

A big thank you to coaches Mr. Hansen, Lasslo and Coach Howa for their continued support and extra time helping prepare for the tournament.