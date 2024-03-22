Carbon Rodeo Athletes Ready To Hit the Rodeo Trail

By Julie Johansen

Twenty members of the Carbon Rodeo Team are ready to start the spring rodeo season. Team members come from as far away as Moab and Blanding and they are directed by Kadie Nielson. Members who have already qualified for state include Maddison Nielson in Poles, barrels, breakaway and team roping, Ivy Blanton in breakaway roping, Izybella Prettyman in poles, Kanyon Mills, Ean Ellis, Brayden Noyes, and Kaden Donathan in team roping, while Brayden Noyes will also be competing in tie down and Kaden Donathan in steer wrestling.

In the shooting sports Hayden Tonc in light rifle and Shalako Gunter in both rifle and trap shooting. The rodeos start March 29 and 30 at the Spikers Rodeo in Ogden, then the Carbon team will have their home rodeo April 5. On April 6, the Sanpete Rodeo is in Mt. Pleasant. April 19 and 20 South Utah County Rodeo team hosts their rodeos in Spanish Fork.

For two weekends in May, the rodeos are in Heber City on the 3rd and 4th and in Delta on May 10 and 11. State finals are the week of June 3 through June 8 at the Wasatch Complex in Heber City, where rodeo athletes will compete for the top four spots to qualify for nationals in Rock Springs, Wyoming in July.