Emery Rodeo Team Already Has Many Qualified for State Finals

By Julie Johansen

March starts spring rodeo time for high school rodeo teams. Spikers’ rodeo is first on March 29 and 30 at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden. The Carbon Rodeo Team’s rodeo is on April 5 at the Price arena. On April 6, the rodeo trail leads the contestants to Mt. Pleasant for the Sanpete rodeo. The South Utah County Rodeo Team then hosts at the Spanish Fork Arena on April 19 and 20.

Heber City is the venue for Wasatch #1 and #2 rodeos on May 3 and 4. West Millard rodeos at Delta on May 10 and 11 conclude the spring rodeos a couple of weeks before State Finals June 3 through June 8 in Heber City at the Wasatch County complex.

The Emery Rodeo team has 28 members and are under the direction of adult secretary Jackie Fox. Emery Contestants that have already qualified for state by placing in the top ten in their respective events at season rodeos are:

Barebacks – Quirt Payne, Garek Bennett

Barrels – Charity Greenhalgh

Breakaway – Gracee Mills, Shaynee Fox, Gracie Huntington, Ryleigh Allred

Bulls – Dalton Allred, Kamz Rich, Will Ekker, Talon Cordova, Hesston McArthur

Saddle Bronc – Monty Christiansen

Steer Wrestling – Will Jeffs

Team Roping – Blake Olsen, Stace Gilbert, Trent Gilbert, Orrin McElprang, Ryleigh Allred

Goat Tying – Shaynee Fox, Charity Greenhalgh

Reining Cow Horse – Monty Christiansen, Whit Weber

Rifle Shoot – Wyatt Fox, Ryter Ekker, Will Ekker

Trap Shoot – Ryter Ekker, Cache Allred

Following the week-long state finals, the top four in each event will be competing at the National Finals in Rock Springs, Wyoming July 14 through July 20.