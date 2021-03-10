Carbon Rodeo Club Saddles Up

By Julie Johansen

The Carbon High rodeo club currently has six members, three of which compete in the shooting events: Kashley Rhodes, Shalako Gunter and Bridger Robertson. Destinee Andrews, Lacey Anderson and Wesley King compete in the arena events. Andrews is the only senior in the club and she competes in barrels and poles.

Junior Wesley King competes in team and tie down roping while freshman Lacey Anderson competes in barrels and poles. Sophomore Bridger Robertson and freshmen Kashley Rhodes, along with Shalako Gunter, are competing in light rifle and trap shooting.

Gunter has placed in the fall rodeos and is currently sitting 12th in light rifle and ninth in trap shoot. Rhodes is 11th in light rifle and 21st in trap shooting.

The Carbon club is busy preparing for their rodeo on April 9 at the Carbon County Fairgrounds.