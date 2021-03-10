Mark Your Calendars for the Price Town Hall Meeting

Utah Congressman John Curtis is no stranger to the Carbon and Emery area, having visited many times throughout his time in office for numerous events and meetings.

He will be making his way to Southeast Utah once again on Friday, April 2 and is hoping to have the community join him for a Price town hall meeting. This meeting is scheduled to be hosted in the Price Civic Auditorium that evening at 6 p.m., lasting for about one hour.

Congressman Curtis stated that all that are in attendance will hear a discussion on current issues and he will give the audience an opportunity to voice questions and concerns.

“Your perspectives and feedback are invaluable to me as I work to represent you. Come make your voice heard and ask me anything,” Congressman Curtis stated.

It was assured that all COVID-19 safety precautions will be implemented, including the request of the audience wearing masks as well as social distancing regulations. The Price Civic Auditorium is located at 185 East Main Street.