Carbon Rodeo Team Prepares for State

Press Release

The 2021-22 high school rodeo regular season has come to an end. All of the Carbon High team members have received points to qualify them for the state finals in Heber, Utah.

Maddax Byerly, Kashley Rhodes and Shalako Gunter qualified in trap shooting. Gunter is leading going into the finals with high points in trap. Rhodes and Gunter also qualified in light rifle.

Ean Ellis qualified in tie down roping and team roping, and Wesley King qualified in team roping and steer wrestling. Both Kaden Donathon and Kayson Peterson qualified in steer wrestling, while Lacie Anderson qualified in barrels and poles.

State finals will be in Heber City the week of June 6-11. Placing in the top four will qualify athletes for nationals in Gillette, Wyoming in July and Silver State in Winnemucca, Nevada in July.

Congratulations to the entire team and good luck at state finals!