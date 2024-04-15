Carbon School Board Recognizes 2024 Academic All-State Athletes for Winter Sports

During the Carbon School Board meeting on April 10, recognition was given to the athletes who received Academic All-State accolades for the 2024 Winter Sports and Activities. The athletes who received this award are seniors in high school who have a cumulative GPA of 4.0 and who have lettered in their respective sport.

“These students are a tremendous representation of excellent student athletes that are very, very productive in our school system”, stated Carbon School District Superintendent Mika Salas.

The following students were brought up to the podium to be recognized for their accomplishments: Jade Gravley (competitive cheer), Cameron Jones (boys swimming), Allison Wright (drill), Annika Monson (drill), Ada Bradford (girls swimming and vocal music), Alyssa Chamberlain (girls swimming) and Lillian Seeley (girls swimming).