Carbon School District Honors 2020-21 Retirees with Annual Banquet

Wrapping up the 2020-21 school year, the Carbon School District (CSD) welcomed back its annual retirement banquet on Monday evening at the district office auditorium.

The evening began with a warm welcome and endearing message from CSD Superintendent Lance Hatch before he thanked Heather Martines and Tony Thayn for organizing the food, theme and more, announcing that this year’s theme was “Rocking ‘Rona.” He also thanked Russ Wilkinson for setting up the tables. The superintendent then invited all those in attendance to enjoy their meal before the ceremony commenced.

Following the hearty meal, the recognition of those that were retiring began with Diana Bettino of Mont Harmon Middle School, who was presented by Scott Fincher. Bettino began her schooling at Wellington Elementary and remembers well, over the years, the trouble her passion for art got her into.

“Her childhood dream of being an artist took precedence and encouraged her to get a degree,” stated Fincher. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in the spring of 1988 from Utah State University and joined the ranks of teaching not long after.

Following Bettino’s recognition, Vicky Juliano of Creekview Elementary was presented by Keith Palmer. She began her 37-year career with the school district at Castle Heights Elementary in 1984, teaching there for 25 years.

“Castle Heights was my second home, the school my own children attended and where I learned so much from my lifelong friends and colleagues,” shared Juliano.

Juliano also taught at Sally Mauro and Bruin Point elementary schools as well as Mont Harmon Middle School before settling into Creekview.

Wellington Elementary’s Frank Ori was then joined by Stacy Basinger and Paulie Vogrinec for his recognition. Ori has worked for the CSD for over 34 years and Basinger joked that there were many times before that he had said that he was going to retire, later lengthening his career.

Ori has worked under nine superintendents, 11 principals and three maintenance supervisors, all while observing two generations of students pass through the district.

Mike Keller, former principal at the Castle Valley Center (CVC), then took to the podium to speak on the next retiree, Christine Petty. Petty began with the CSD in 1995 before transferring from Creekview to the adult program at the CVC in 2003.

“I am grateful for all the lessons I have learned while serving children and adults with special needs;” Petty shared. “Their outlook on life is one to be admired.”

Finally, Lorilyn Vogel of the district office was presented by Davette Butcher. Vogel previously worked at both the Alpine School District and the Weber School District before transferring to the CSD.

She worked as a speech language pathologist for the district and began at Durrant Elementary. Vogel has worked throughout the district, including bouts at Sally Mauro, Helper Middle School, Castle Heights and more. It was stated that she enjoyed working with students, teachers, staff and principals at the various schools.

Carbon High School’s Ted Bianco, Mont Harmon’s Sheila Koss, Castle Heights’ Mona White and Carbon High’s Kyle Willson were also honored and presented in absentia for their retirements.