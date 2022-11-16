Carbon Schools Celebrate Red Ribbon Week

Carbon School District Press Release

Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign movement celebrated on Oct. 23-31 each year. Schools across the country participate in Red Ribbon Week festivities.

The theme for 2022 National Red Ribbon Week was “Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free.™” Created by Emily King, Chelsea Abbott and Celise Wicker, along with seventh graders at Wayland-Cohocton Middle School in Wayland, New York, the theme is a reminder that everyday Americans across the country make significant daily contributions to their communities by being the best they can be because they live drug-free. (redribbon.org)