Mont Harmon Students Go Fishing

Carbon School District Press Release

At Mont Harmon, teacher Tom Lasslo has an elective class option called PE Explorations. Depending on the level of the class a student takes, they will do everything from learning and doing sports like pickleball and cornhole to doing taxidermy.

Lasslo secured funds for Mont Harmon from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, which helps pay for archery equipment for the Mont Harmon archery team as well as Lasslo’s classes, taxidermy forms, fishing equipment and more. He has been using these funds for over seven years now.

Students who take PE Explorations have the opportunity to go on a fishing trip with Mr. Lasslo to the fishing pond at the Carbon County Fairgrounds. Students can bring their own fishing gear or simply use the gear provided by the school. They are given worms for bait and set loose to fish at their leisure.

Volunteer teachers from the school travel with Lasslo’s class to aid in removing fish from hooks, cleaning and general instruction. Each student keeps one fish, which they then get to cook and eat in class another day.